If the purchase of the Presidential Jet was a scam, the intended resale is a far bigger scam

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

The presidential jet, the G650 Gulfstream was valued at factory price of $65million at its launch (and now factory price cost $73million because of its world-wide demand).

Zambia bought one with upgrades and military secure installations which price allegedly shot to $193million.

President Hakainde Hichilema says the entire scheme was just a corrupt way to siphon money using the purchase of the Jet.

Now he is selling the jet far below the $65million, and a big loss to the $193million purchase price earlier paid.

Wasn’t it going to be prudent to keep the plane? If we have suffered a loss of $193m already?

Why would the plane be given away?

Who is he giving it away to?