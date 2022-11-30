If the purchase of the Presidential Jet was a scam, the intended resale is a far bigger scam
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
The presidential jet, the G650 Gulfstream was valued at factory price of $65million at its launch (and now factory price cost $73million because of its world-wide demand).
Zambia bought one with upgrades and military secure installations which price allegedly shot to $193million.
President Hakainde Hichilema says the entire scheme was just a corrupt way to siphon money using the purchase of the Jet.
Now he is selling the jet far below the $65million, and a big loss to the $193million purchase price earlier paid.
Wasn’t it going to be prudent to keep the plane? If we have suffered a loss of $193m already?
Why would the plane be given away?
Who is he giving it away to?
The arrogance of these PF gentlemen is truly amazing! What military upgrades cost over US$120million? The President has the Challenger jet for short trips and he has rightly opted to use commercial airlines for long trips. So why should we keep the gulf stream?
What are the maintenance costs? Sell the cursed thing even at a loss! The President promised to sell it. I am waiting for him to fulfill that campaign promise.
