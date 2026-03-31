IF UPND WANTS TO TAKE OVER NDC, THEY SHOULD BRING REAL MEN TO THE FIGHT AND NOT THOSE MASHED POTATOES THEY HAVE SENT- Saboi Imboela

IF UPND WANTS TO TAKE OVER NDC, THEY SHOULD BRING REAL MEN TO THE FIGHT AND NOT THOSE MASHED POTATOES THEY HAVE SENT

30/03/2026

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we strongly condemn the way the UPND has been trying to destabilize a number of political parties in the country.

The recent fake convention held at a Government Lodge by individuals claiming to represent NDC, but working with UPND is very sad but expected of the UPND. This is so because arresting the opposition and trying to take over political parties by force seems to be their only strategy to stay in power.

We warn all impostors that we will not allow anyone to hijack our party. From 2021, the NDC has faced all sorts of attacks from the UPND, we have fought battles that the nation is not even aware of. But we shall continue to overcome as we have done with every spear they have thrown at us.

To those behind this sham, if you are looking for a fight with me and the NDC, bring your A-game and real contenders, bring real men to the fight and not the mashed potatoes you have assembled. We are ready for you and we shall eat you for breakfast.

Zambia deserves better than a ruling party that is scared of democracy and obsessed with destabilizing the opposition. We will not let fear and intimidation dictate our politics. The One party participatory system ended in 1991 and UPND needs to accept and appreciate Zambia’s choice for plural politics.

For clarity, the NDC has completed 7 Provincial Conferences and are on track for our national Convention next month, after wrapping up the remaining 3 provinces. Do not be fooled- our party’s growth can not be stopped. Our hard work, passion and dedication for the NDC will continue to define how we do our politics.

As a government that likes eavesdropping on all our Conversations, I’m sure they hear how on a daily basis people call us from across the country to join us, and this is not sitting well with them. Compared to their numbers, we should not even be a threat, but we are dealing with very evil and insecure people and any steady growth and organization of a party they want to come in and destroy.

As the NDC President, and the only Commander in Chief of our party, the direction to our members is simple- the NDC will continue to mobilize and engage our people on the ground. We shall yet again ignore this latest attack but keep our eyes open as we continue our programmes in all provinces.

May God bless Zambia and may all those who scheme evil against our party and the entire democracy of our beloved country be exposed.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- National Democratic Congress- NDC