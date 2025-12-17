IF WE DOWN TOOLS, BE READY TO LOSE 894 DOCTORS IN HEALTH FACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY – CHIBWE

IF WE DOWN TOOLS, BE READY TO LOSE 894 DOCTORS IN HEALTH FACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY – Resident Doctors



THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia has disclosed that 894 volunteer doctors are set to be withdrawn from the health sector effective Friday, December 19, 2025, when their planned industrial boycott starts.





Association President, Paul Chibwe, says the figures highlight the critical role volunteer doctors play in daily service delivery, particularly in referral hospitals and other high-volume health facilities across the country.





Dr. Chibwe warns that the withdrawal will have a significant nationwide impact, placing additional pressure on existing medical staff, disrupting duty rosters, and potentially leading to longer waiting times and reduced service availability in some departments.





“The association continues to call for clear communication, definitive timelines, and a sustainable pathway forward,” said Dr. Chibwe in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today.





He noted that the situation reflects a broader structural challenge within the health sector that requires urgent attention in the interest of both healthcare workers and the communities they serve





Dr. Chibwe further emphasized that until clarity is provided, the doctors’ down-tools action remains in effect, while reaffirming the Association’s commitment to professionalism, patient welfare, and the long-term stability of Zambia’s healthcare system.



RCV