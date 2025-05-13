“If what the U.S. ambassador said last week had been said by a Zambian, He’d Be in Jail” — Ephraim Shakafuswa

“If a Zambian Said It, He’d Be in Jail” — The Brutal Reality Behind the HIV Drug Theft Scandal



By Ephraim Shakafuswa



Let’s not pretend. If what the U.S. ambassador said last week had been said by a Zambian — especially someone in the opposition or civil society — they’d be behind bars right now.





Ambassador Michael Gonzales calmly stood before the press and declared that life-saving HIV drugs, donated by the U.S., were being systematically stolen and sold in Zambia. He added that the Zambian government failed to act, prompting the U.S. to slash $50 million in health aid. That was a foreign diplomat saying the government is complicit in corruption — and the government responded with polite press releases and a promise to “investigate further.”





Now imagine this: a Zambian opposition leader steps up, says the same thing, and demands donor countries suspend aid until reforms are made. What would happen?



He’d be called a traitor.



He’d be arrested for “endangering national security.”





He’d be dragged through state media, accused of selling the country’s image to the West.



He’d probably spend nights in police custody under vague charges like “cyber abuse,” “false information,” or “inciting public alarm.”





Because in today’s Zambia, truth is only tolerable when it comes from foreign lips. The local citizen who speaks out is not a whistleblower — he’s an enemy of the state.





State media would run screaming headlines: “Opposition Leader Begs for Sanctions Against Zambia!” or “Foreign Puppets Undermining National Unity!” Meanwhile, ruling party officials would spin the story into nationalist outrage: “No Zambian should ever ask donors to stop helping our people!” — as if stolen medicine is help.





Let’s be clear: the theft of HIV drugs is not just corruption — it’s murder by negligence. Every ARV stolen and sold in a private pharmacy is a life endangered in a clinic. And yet, when a foreigner says it, we accept it. When a Zambian says it, we crush him.





The real scandal isn’t just that medicine was stolen. It’s that the truth has to be imported.