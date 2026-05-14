If you are going to fight anyone in Zambia, make sure your money is divisifed. Zambia people are too petty to play politics for what it is- George N Mtonga

By George N Mtonga

Ati lilian is having financial troubles because of who she is… she has been having trouble renting her property in Zambia?





Ati when they find out she owns the property they dont come and dont rent.



This is the tricky part about politics. You will sacrifice quiet a bit. During PF, because of my work fighting them i never put anything in my name. Infact there is nothing in Zambia that is in my name.





Because i know politics.. and game recorgnize game. Im too.opinionated not to be a target if things change. So i play smart…





This is what i have done. Personally i own nothing. I use an american company that owns the majority shares in all assets in zambia. The share agreement only identifies the usa as the court jurisdiction. Because if the game is played, i get to sue in the USA and not Zambia. When i win its a judgement in the USA and all assets owned by the Zambian government around the world are up for grabs.





Always always have plan B. Otherwise the goal in siliencing people is to choke their income source. Once they are poor they become quiet. An hungry politician is easier to control.





If you are going to fight anyone in Zambia, make sure your money is divisifed. Zambia people are too petty to play politics for what it is…