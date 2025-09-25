IF YOU KNOW YOU CAN’T WIN, STEP ASIDE, DON’T HOLD PARTY TO RANSOM



By Hon Don Mwenda (Kabwe Central aspiring candidate )



We are slowly approaching the 90th minute, and at this critical stage, we must start having honest conversations within our party. It is no longer just about winning the presidency, it is about ensuring President Hakainde Hichilema has the numbers in the National Assembly to effectively deliver on his vision for Zambia.





As members and supporters of the UPND, this is a call to action,Let us field strong, credible, and committed candidates at every level of representation from the grassroots to the top who will push the President’s agenda with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.





The people of Zambia can and will fully appreciate the President’s work only if he is allowed to complete his development agenda across two full terms, uninterrupted by legislative roadblocks. That requires a strong, united, and focused parliamentary team behind him.





In my honest opinion, both aspiring and incumbent candidates need to be brutally honest with themselves. If you know, deep down, that you cannot deliver a win in your constituency or ward,please step aside. Don’t hold the party hostage.





Ask to be considered for an appointment instead. Let’s put the party and the country above personal ambitions.





2026 will be a different ball game. The opposition is not sleeping, they are planning, strategizing, and organizing to take us out. That is a fact we cannot afford to ignore.





This is not the time for complacency. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, unite, and mobilize. Let’s go back to the people, rebuild trust, and ensure that every vote counts,not just for the President, but for every single UPND candidate on the ballot.



Let’s get to work.