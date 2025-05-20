IG COMMENDS LAUNCH OF SACCORD/DCAF ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT



The Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, has commended the launch of the Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) and Geneva Centre for Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF) three-year project, dubbed “Strengthening the Accountability of the Zambia Police and Ensuring Effective Security During Elections and Beyond.”





The launch took place on May 19, 2025, at Mulungushi Conference Centre.



The initiative aims to bolster the integrity and accountability of the Zambia Police Service, particularly in the lead-up to elections and beyond. It underscores the importance of effective security measures in maintaining peace and order.





In his keynote address, Mr. Musamba highlighted the pivotal role of the police in safeguarding democracy and public safety.



“The accountability of the Zambia Police Service is not just a duty; it is a cornerstone of the democratic process in our nation. As a Service, we are fully aware of the growing expectations of the public we serve. Our people desire a Police Service that is professional, accountable, and firmly rooted in the principles of democratic governance and human rights. As such, we shall work to restore and strengthen public trust in our institution beyond the electoral cycle,” he stated.





The Police Chief acknowledged the magnitude of the task but expressed optimism that the project would succeed. He assured stakeholders including civil society, cooperating partners, and the Zambian people that the Police Service stands ready to engage collaboratively in all areas requiring reform.





“We deeply appreciate your valuable support as our partners. We fully recognise that the responsibility to implement this initiative rests squarely on us, and we are led by those entrusted with the duty to serve and protect,” Mr. Musamba said.





Speaking at the same event, the Ambassador of Sweden to Zambia, His Excellency Johan Hallenborg, reaffirmed the Swedish government’s commitment to supporting democratic governance and security in Zambia.





“The partnership between Zambia and Sweden reflects our shared values of transparency and accountability. This project is a decisive step toward not only ensuring security during elections but also fostering an environment where all citizens can participate freely and fairly in the democratic process,” he remarked.





Meanwhile, Dr. Sophie Frediani, the representative of DCAF – Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance, expressed her enthusiasm for the project.





She explained how it would empower the Zambia Police Service through training, capacity building, and the establishment of effective oversight mechanisms. Her insights highlighted the project’s potential impact and the importance of collaboration.





Meanwhile, the SACCORD Chairperson Dr. Jolly Kamwanga expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support from all stakeholders and highlighted the importance of ensuring an effective and smooth journey towards a more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric law enforcement system.





The SACCORD-DCAF project marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s journey toward a more accountable police service one poised to ensure effective security during elections and to foster trust in law enforcement that will benefit the nation well beyond the electoral cycle.