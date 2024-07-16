IG influencer jailed for turning followers into s£x workers

A US-based wellness influencer Kat Torres has been sentenced to eight years in prison for Human trafficking and enslaving women.

Her sentencing follows a harrowing human trafficking case uncovered by the FBI. The investigation revealed disturbing details about the former Brazillian model’s activities, including allegations of enslaving and trafficking women who lived with her.

The case came into light after two women who were residing with Torres went missing in 2022. Subsequently, many women came forward with chilling testimonies of their time under Torres’ control.

They spoke of being initially drawn to her glamorous lifestyle and her purported abilities to predict the future using spiritual powers, which she often showcased on Brazilian TV and through high-profile associations, including rumored relationships with Hollywood figures

One of Torres’ former associates, identified as Ana, recounted to media, her ordeal after moving to New York to work as Torres’ live-in assistant.

Despite promises of a decent salary, Ana found herself in squalid conditions, forced to endure sleep deprivation and menial tasks without compensation. She described the house as filthy, with deplorable living conditions that included sleeping on a urine-soaked sofa.

The situation escalated when Torres relocated to Texas with two other women, Desirre and Leticia, under the guise of a healing and life coaching retreat.

The environment quickly turned oppressive, with restrictions on movement and alleged involvement in activities such as prostitution and witchcraft.

Desirre, one of the victims, disclosed how she was coerced into working at a strip club and subjected to Torres’ manipulative control, including financial quotas and enforced isolation from others.

Soon, Torres convinced Desiree to turn to prostitution. If she didn’t meet the earning quotas that Torres set, she was not allowed to return to the house that night.

“I ended up sleeping on the street several times because I couldn’t reach that,” Desirre said.

In September, the two women’s friends and family launched social media campaigns to find them. To escape media attention, Torres and the women travelled from Texas to Maine. From there, the two were made to post Instagram videos denying being held captive and demanded people stop searching for them.

The case has shocked many, with over 20 women stepping forward to share similar tales of exploitation and deception by Torres. They continue to undergo psychological therapy to cope with the trauma inflicted during their time under her influence.