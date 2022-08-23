IG Kajoba disappoints PF youth over Lungu TVs’ theft

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE PF youth official James Mwape has questioned why there is a lapse of state security at Edgar Lungu’s residence.

Commenting on the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba’s revelation that one of the two stolen television sets belonging to the former president Lungu had been recovered and the other was on the verge of being retrieved from the Copperbelt from PF cadres, Mwape wondered why Kajoba “has tight security at his residence as opposed to Lungu’s residence”.

Mwape is Livingstone Constituency youth secretary.



“Mr Kajoba said suspected PF cadres broke into the former president ECL’s house and stole the two mentioned TVs. If he says they are PF bring them we see them rather than chasing the wind. Mr Kajoba shouldn’t forget that Zambians are still waiting to hear news on Pamela [Chisumpa] who was abducted in early April 2022. Kajoba should be ashamed of himself for not providing security to the former head of state. If himself can have tight security what more with the former head of state?” he asked. “President Hakainde Hichilema should be very disappointed with some of his appointments. Now it’s like we are in the generation of chipantepante government

which doesn’t have respect for Constitution of Zambia. It’s very clear that the former head of state is supposed to be protected by the government. As youths we are very disappointed with the IG. It’s the duty of government to provide security to every citizen of this country.” Mwape said the PF despite being painted black by the UPND loves the people.

He accused the UPND of only being in love with foreign interests.



“I want to warm the UPND government to leave the former head of state alone otherwise, if anything happens to ECL, you have yourselves to blame,” he said.



“Your hatred is too much. I’m sure that’s why you had to abolish the religious affairs ministry to open doors for devil’s acts of always playing dirty game’s in the dark but in daylight preach love.”



Mwape claimed that PF members are disciplined and could have not broken into Lungu’s residence.

“We want to know the people that abducted Pamela,” said Mwape.