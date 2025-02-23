IG MUSAMBA CHALLENGED TO ARREST SIMUWE ON PROVOCATIVE AND INFLAMATORY STATEMENT ACCUSING PRESIDENTS IN THE REGION OF MEETING WITH ECL TO BRING INSTABILITY









……UPND Consultant must come and account for his statement and if false be disclosed so as to quell the potentially explosive relationship between Zambia and some countries in the region…



Lusaka Saturday 22 Februaty 2025 – Smart Eagles



Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal and Constitutional Affairs George Chisanga has called for the arrest of UPND Consultant Mark Simuwe over a statement he issued accusing Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of having meetings with some named Presidents in the region with the intent to distabilize the UPND Government.





Mr Chisanga said it is public knowledge that the Sixth Republican President is in South Africa for medical review and that the statements by Simuwe is not only false but highly provocative and extremely inflammatory and he must be made to account for it.







“Recently Mr. Simuwe found it fit to accuse the Sixth Republican president who to the knowledge of the whole nation know is actually in South Africa on medical review and attributed him to having meetings with some named Presidents in the region with the view to come and destabilize the UPND Government” he said.





“Those statements were not only false, they were not only highly inflammatory, theyre also extremely provocative for those of us who side with Edgar Chagwa Lungu because he is the president of the Tonse Alliance and the Patriotic Front” Mr chisanga added.





He further said after Simuwe’s statements, the Patriotic Front decided to follow the Law and formally file a report with the inspector General of Police but it is now over a week and nothing has been done.





“We calmly decided to respond to it (Simuwe’s statement) by following the law and filing formally a report with the Inspector General of Police, it’s over a week now we have not heard any statement from the police sect on what they are going to do with this individual.



You can begin to imagine, what the police in Zimbabwe are thinking, you can begin to imagine what the defense forces in Zimbabwe are thinking that their president can be linked to a story false as it should sound, which has the potential to stabilize the region.” Mr Chisanga said.





He has since called on the government to take decisive steps against the UPND Consultant for him to substantiate his claims.



“Government must take decicive steps against Mr Simuwe and ensure that he comes to account for his statement that he made and if they are false it must be disclosed to the nation so that we can resolve the potentially explosive relationships that we are beginning to develop between ourselves as a nation and our neighbours with whom we have enjoyed peace for close to 60 years from the time we got independence.” He said.



#SmartEagles2025