IGNORANCE OR COWARDICE?’ — Kemi Badenoch Slams UK for not voting against UN resolution on slavery and reparations

IGNORANCE OR COWARDICE?’ — Kemi Badenoch Slams UK for Abstaining on UN Slave Trade Vote





By M africa online tv.



A fresh political storm is brewing in the United Kingdom after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch sharply criticised the government’s decision to abstain from a landmark vote at the United Nations on slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.





The resolution, which sought to formally recognise the Transatlantic Slave Trade as one of the greatest injustices against humanity was adopted with 123 countries voting in favour, while only United States, Israel, and Argentina opposed it.





Badenoch’s Blunt Criticism



Reacting to the outcome, Badenoch did not hold back, questioning the UK’s neutrality in what many see as a moral issue of global significance.





Her remark— “Ignorance or cowardice?”—has since sparked intense debate, with critics and supporters clashing over whether Britain should have taken a stronger stance.





A Divided Position



The UK’s decision to abstain places it in a delicate position:



Supporters of the resolution argue it is a necessary step toward acknowledging historical injustice and its lasting impact.

Critics, including Badenoch, suggest the move could open the door to reparations debates and political consequences that the UK is unwilling to commit to.





Global and Domestic Reactions



The vote has reignited global conversations about:



* Historical accountability

* Reparations for slavery

* The role of modern governments in addressing past atrocities





At home, Badenoch’s comments have intensified scrutiny on the government’s foreign policy direction and moral positioning on historical issues.





A Debate Far From Over



The transatlantic slave trade remains one of history’s darkest chapters, and how nations respond to its legacy continues to shape modern politics.





With Badenoch’s outspoken challenge, the question now extends beyond the UN vote:



Should neutrality ever apply to issues of historical injustice?





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As reactions continue to pour in, the controversy shows no signs of fading—only deepening the divide over how history should be remembered, and who should take responsibility.