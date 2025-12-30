IGNORE CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI!- Chanoda Ngwira

IGNORE CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI!



By Chanoda Ngwira F – Chasefu



Mr. Kambwili’s relevance in today’s political landscape is increasingly limited as fresh voices, evolving policy priorities, and shifting public trust take center stage. In an era of rapid information flow and new leadership, his past roles are basically seen through the lens of historical controversies rather than as a blueprint for current governance.





His departure from the Patriotic Front to form the National Democratic Congress is was a turning point that damaged his standing with the “True Green” identity which was once associated with him.





The NDC’s trajectory, a Brought in Dead polirical case was so unsuccessful, remains a missed opportunity and a marker of waning influence in national discourse.





It is clear, Kambwili’s bitterness towards President Lungu has persisted over time. This bitterness constrained his political maneuvers because he never expected President Lungu to ascend to the office of Party and Republican President. This has made Kambwili to lose his strategic momentum and relevance in shaping contemporary leadership.





So when we say Kambwili has “lost the salt” of being a True Green, we underscore a broader fact. His decisive moves and evolving allegiances have changed his role in politics, leaving his influence diminished in the current era of leadership and governance.





In short, the man thought becoming President of PF and later Republican President was his birth right forgetting that time waits for no one. His incapabillity to know times as a result of limited education and otherwise, has made him to view those that have moved with time as non deserving or not fit to be leaders but him. The man is simply bitter, so please forget and ignore him..