Ignore “lunatic” Mutambo, HH did not plan to attend General Assembly – Hvamasaka

Ignore “lunatic” Mutambo, HH did not plan to attend General Assembly – Hamasaka





Ignore “lunatic” Lillian Mutambo, says State House spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka.





Mutambo, going by the name Lily Mutamz Tv, had posted that the United States of America had denied visas to 29 people in President Hakainde Hichilema’s advance party to the General Assembly meeting in New York.





“Michael Gonzalez I love you thank you for denying the visas of 29 advance party of Hakainde Hichilema…Tabesha, you ain’t seen nothing yet…This is the reason why HH is not going to USA, His entire team were denied visas…America Tabesha,” stated Mutambo.





But responding to Mutambo, Hamasaka stated that President Hichilema did not plan to attend the general assembly.





“Please ignore this lunatic. At no time did the President plan to attend this assembly. And please educate her that attending the UN General Assembly is not the same as casually visiting the US. Even in worst case scenario, countries that are basically at war with the US are allowed to attend the UN General Assembly,” stated Hamasaka. “Surely in her lunacy, the US





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ignore-lunatic-mutambo-hh-did-not-plan-to-attend-general-assembly-hamasaka/