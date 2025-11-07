Ignore Nevers – Sichilima Warns Registrar

…as that would attract Contempt of Court…



LUSAKA, Friday, November 7, 2025 – Operation Save MMD Leader, Hon. Gaston Sichilima, has issued a stern warning to the Registrar of Societies against entertaining any attempts by Dr. Nevers Mumba and his faction to alter or replace the registered name of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) with the New Nation Party, describing such a move as “an assault on Zambia’s democratic heritage.”





In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Registrar of Societies and copied to the Minister of Home Affairs, the Permanent Secretary, and the Attorney General, Sichilima urged the government to uphold the rule of law and preserve the integrity and legacy of the MMD, pending the outcome of ongoing court proceedings regarding the party’s leadership dispute.





Sichilima revealed that on November 6, 2025, the faction calling itself the “New Hope MMD” held what he termed a purported extraordinary convention that failed to meet the MMD’s constitutional requirements. Among other irregularities, he said no legitimate elections were conducted, yet participants allegedly resolved to form a new political party under the name “New Nation Party” and approved a proposed logo.





“It has come to our attention that this faction may attempt to submit this new name to the Registrar of Societies with the intention of replacing the registered name Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) with New Nation Party,” Sichilima warned.





He stressed that any such attempt would not only be legally improper, given the active court case, but would also represent a grave injustice to Zambia’s democratic history.





“Changing the name of the MMD would effectively kill democracy in our country’s historical context and erase the enormous contributions that the MMD has made to national development—including producing three Republican Presidents and steering Zambia through critical phases of democratic and economic reform,” he emphasized.





Sichilima, who leads Operation Save MMD, said his movement has no objection to Dr. Mumba forming a new political party independently but insisted that the MMD name and identity must remain intact as registered with the Registrar of Societies.





“The MMD is not just a political party—it is a national institution that embodies Zambia’s return to multiparty democracy. Any move to tamper with its name would be tantamount to erasing part of our country’s democratic DNA,” Sichilima said.





He further urged the Registrar of Societies to resist political manipulation and act strictly within the law, warning that any interference with the MMD’s registration at this stage would amount to contempt of court.





“We trust that the Registrar will safeguard the rule of law and ensure that the MMD’s identity—as one of Zambia’s most important democratic movements—is preserved for future generations,” he concluded.



The Operation Save MMD group has vowed to continue defending the party’s legacy and ensuring that it regains its rightful place in Zambia’s political landscape.