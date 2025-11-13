Ignore this defective Chabinga’s Court  order , highly compromised order- Celestine Mukandila

Ignore this defective, highly compromised order



Celestine Mukandila Wrote;



Hakainde Hichilema REGIME’S DESPERATE PLOY TO COMPLETELY GET RID OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT IS A COMEDY OF ERRORS AND AMOUNTS TO FORUM SHOPPING



We formally reject the said order as it is defective and factually inaccurate.



The order erroneously refers to the defendant as a male person, using the pronoun “himself.” This is incorrect and misleading. Ms. Brenda Nyirenda is a female, a mother, and identifies with the pronouns she/her.





There is therefore no male person by the name Brenda Nyirenda in the Patriotic Front. The order appears to be based on a clear case of mistaken identity or a serious clerical error.





Any suggestion that Ms. Nyirenda is transgender or that the order refers to her is false, malicious, and injurious to her personal dignity and reputation. Such an error is unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of truth, fairness, and respect for individual identity that we uphold.





I further advise my fellow members of the legal profession not to be misled or compromised by individuals who may attempt to use money or political influence to induce a departure from professional ethics and integrity.





There is a ruling of the High Court which maintained Mr. Ngona’s status as an expelled member of the Patriotic Front, and that matter remains active before the courts of law.





Both counsel and Mr. Ngona are therefore treading on thin ice of contempt of court and engaging in forum shopping.





This comedy of errors must be brought to an end if we are to safeguard our democracy, uphold the rule of law, and protect the integrity of our justice system.



What a shame.