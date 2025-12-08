Ilhan Omar Fires Back After Trump Calls Somali  Immigrants “Garbage”



US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has strongly condemned President Donald Trump after he publicly referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage.”





Trump made the remarks during a meeting, claiming Somali immigrants “contribute nothing” and “don’t belong here.”



He also singled out Omar personally, attacking her and “her friends.”





Omar called the comments racist, vile and dehumanizing.



She said Trump is using hate speech because he is “failing politically” and has no real solutions for America.





She declared that Somali Americans are here to stay, and will not be intimidated.



Civil rights and religious leaders in the US condemned Trump’s language.





Community groups in Minnesota rallied in support of Somali families.



In Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, people took to the streets to protest the remarks.





The comments have reignited debate over immigration, identity and racism in American politics.





Omar’s response has been widely shared, with many praising her for standing up for her community.