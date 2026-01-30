Ilhan Omar loses it at conspiracy theorist who accused her of staging spray attack

An online conspiracy theorist accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of staging the town hall attack against her this week — and she dropped the language filter in her furious response.

Omar, who has been on the receiving end of months upon months of racist attacks from President Donald Trump over her Somalian ancestry, was speaking to constituents in Minneapolis on Tuesday night when a man charged her and sprayed her with an unidentified substance. In the video captured of the incident, Omar refused pleas from onlookers to seek medical attention, insisting that she would continue speaking.

Trump and a number of far-right figures, however, have pushed the idea, with no evidence, that the whole thing was faked — and MAGA comedian Terrence K. Williams laid out his argument for it on X.

“Dear Ilhan Omar, I spoke with Poison Control,” wrote Williams. “Their instructions were very clear and you didn’t follow any of them They said If you are sprayed with an unknown substance: Get to fresh air immediately; Do not touch your face; Remove contaminated clothing; Rinse skin and eyes with running water for 15 minutes; Wash with soap and water; Seek medical attention right away; Call Poison Control for guidance: 1-800-222-1222. You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged.”

Omar had a ready reply for this.

“I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life,” she wrote. “Something you coward losers will never understand. So f— off.”

As of Thursday, the Justice Department has filed charges against the man believed to be the attacker, identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, a Trump supporter with a lengthy criminal rap sheet stretching back decades. The substance he sprayed Omar with has been identified by police as apple cider vinegar.