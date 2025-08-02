I’ll contest presidency next year – Binwell Mpundu
By: News Diggers
News Diggers reports that NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu says he will contest the presidency in the 2026 general elections, vowing to usher in a new generation of youthful leaders under his newly formed movement, Ichabaiche.
Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mpundu said the time had come for young people to take a leading role in Zambia’s political leadership. “You will definitely see Honourable Mpundu as a presidential candidate.
Through this movement, we are saying time has come for us to reset the country in terms of leadership.
We want to open a new chapter of leaders in Zambia. We need a new set of leaders.
The movement of good governance, Ichabaiche, is creating that contingent of young people who should be able to lead.
We have so many Jokers who have time to play around. You are one of them. Try in 2061 please.
Contesting the presidency is no crime. Let Binwell Mpundu do what he likes as a citizen. I remember seeing him on tv pleading for JJ Banda and swearing to the high heavens that he was ill and needed hospital treatment. And JJ Banda was later admitted in hospital and perhaps even took some medicines. Where’s JJ Banda now? Mpundu won’t admit that he was conned.