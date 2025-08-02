I’ll contest presidency next year – Binwell Mpundu





By: News Diggers



News Diggers reports that NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu says he will contest the presidency in the 2026 general elections, vowing to usher in a new generation of youthful leaders under his newly formed movement, Ichabaiche.





Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mpundu said the time had come for young people to take a leading role in Zambia’s political leadership. “You will definitely see Honourable Mpundu as a presidential candidate.





Through this movement, we are saying time has come for us to reset the country in terms of leadership.



We want to open a new chapter of leaders in Zambia. We need a new set of leaders.





The movement of good governance, Ichabaiche, is creating that contingent of young people who should be able to lead.