I’ll Drop the Bomb Tomorrow Says Councillor Simataa as More Computers are Stolen at LCC!….

“First they broke into the Auditing section, and threatening auditors, now they’ve broken into Finance and Housing Department to stealing hard drives! Why?

If it means I’ll be the most hated councillor at Lusaka City Council for exposing corruption and those connected to it, let it be so!

But I’ll never be party to cover up bogus deals at LCC where millions are stolen, workers going unpaid, and communities are being deprived of key services, as a small cartel gets filthy rich.

The public deserves to know the whole truth, who and how their public funds are being stolen!

WATCH THE SPACE…I’m dropping the bomb tomorrow! I have all the data!