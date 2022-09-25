I’ll Drop the Bomb Tomorrow Says Councillor Simataa as More Computers are Stolen at LCC!….
“First they broke into the Auditing section, and threatening auditors, now they’ve broken into Finance and Housing Department to stealing hard drives! Why?
If it means I’ll be the most hated councillor at Lusaka City Council for exposing corruption and those connected to it, let it be so!
But I’ll never be party to cover up bogus deals at LCC where millions are stolen, workers going unpaid, and communities are being deprived of key services, as a small cartel gets filthy rich.
The public deserves to know the whole truth, who and how their public funds are being stolen!
WATCH THE SPACE…I’m dropping the bomb tomorrow! I have all the data!
Hey Mr. Simataa, you don’t warn enemies like that because you put your life in danger. Why didn’t you just go to the press and expose the people who are stealing computers instead of coming to the press to issue a warning to the perpetrators?
UPND is creating a monster in their “methodical” approach. This failed “reconciliation” is slowly creating impunity. Some of us voted to see justice delivered,why are fraudsters being treated with kid gloves ?
Now they are not afraid to destroy incriminating documents. Why is this being abetted, is this not encouraging corruption ?
Very disappointed that the “human rights” of a few corrupt individuals are more important that the collective rights of the innocent majority citizens 13 months after elections.
The audit reports for 2022 may just shock us to the core whet they come out…. of course the blame will be heaped on PF …!!
@ piraniha I totally agree with you. This gentleman better report this straight away as his life is in danger. Let law enforcement safe guard this man