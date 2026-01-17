I’LL SOON BE LEAVING YOU -DoREEN MWAMBA

I’LL SOON BE LEAVING YOU – MWAMBA



WITH seven months before the general election, Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says she will not contest for any elective position after leaving office, to enable her to focus on her family.





Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery to communities, Government has handed over 17 vehicles worth K47 million to 17 districts.





Ms Mwamba, 60, a nominated member of Parliament, announced that she will not vie for an elective position after dissolution of Parliament in May.





“…I came in peace in September 2021, and I will soon be leaving you in May this year. I am not contesting in any election, so that means I will not be coming back. I will be playing with my grandchildren at home, they need me,” she said.





Ms Mwamba was speaking yesterday during the handover of vehicles to 17 districts, and used the event to appreciate staff in her ministry for their dedication to duty.





“…Everyone in this ministry, we work as a team, so to you, I don’t want to thank you at the last day of my service. When you go home, please, you know that I have appreciated all your efforts,” she said.



Zambia Daily Mail