ILLEGAL MINING IN ZAMBIA: WHAT IS THE WAY FORWARD?



By Gregory Chisha



The phenomenon of illegal mining in Zambia reflects a complex web of socio-economic and political realities underpinning our nation’s mining sector. To truly understand its rise, we must interrogate: What circumstances have given birth to illegal mining? Who profits, and who pays the price? These questions anchor any meaningful discourse on the crisis.





Zambia’s mining industry, long the backbone of the national economy is rich with vast deposits of gold, copper, nickel, emeralds, manganese, and coal. Yet, for all its promise, the benefits of this mineral wealth rarely reach the grassroots. Instead, they are often captured by an elite minority: multinational corporations, politically connected individuals, and foreign interests. So, we must ask, whose interests are genuinely being served?





The rise of illegal mining is a direct reaction to systemic exclusion. Most illegal miners are unemployed citizens, former mine workers, or migrants driven by poverty and the absence of opportunity. Their participation in unregulated mining is not born of criminal intent, but out of economic desperation.





Compounding this is the state’s limited regulatory presence in remote mining areas. In such vacuums, sophisticated syndicates thrive, profiting heavily while local communities suffer environmental degradation, exploitation, and violence.





It is essential to recognize that the crisis extends beyond informal miners. Illegal mining is entangled with white-collar crime, illicit financial flows, and covert foreign interference. Networks of corruption allow stolen resources to evade state revenue systems, robbing Zambia of billions while impoverishing its citizens.





Ironically, millions of kwacha are spent combating illegal mining, funds that could be redirected to sustainable development. Yet this reactive approach does little to dismantle the root causes.



So, where do we begin?





1. Reframing the Narrative.



We must stop viewing illegal miners solely as criminals. Instead, we must pursue solutions that address the structural inequalities driving their actions.





2. Formalizing Small-Scale Mining.



The first step is to legalize and regulate small-scale mining. By bringing these operations into a transparent framework, the government can create employment, stimulate local economies, and ensure resource wealth is shared more equitably.





3. Ensuring Transparency and Competition.



Opening the mining sector to fair, competitive, and transparent participation, domestic and foreign alike is crucial. All players must comply with regulations that prioritize Zambia’s national interest. A well-regulated sector curbs syndicates and illicit financial flows while attracting sustainable investment.





4. Empowering Mining Communities.



Communities must be placed at the center of policy transformation. Mining proceeds should directly improve infrastructure, health services, education, and livelihoods in the areas bearing the weight of extraction.





5. Guarding Against Exploitation.



The government must remain vigilant against actors who seek to exploit state machinery under the pretext of fighting illegal mining. Mining policies must be economically transformative, environmentally sustainable, and people-centered.





In conclusion, Zambia must shift the conversation on illegal mining from criminalization to regulation, transparency, and equitable benefit-sharing. Only then can we safeguard our resources, uplift our people, and build a mining industry rooted in national dignity and development.