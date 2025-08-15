ILLEGAL MINING REQUIRES A MULTI-FACETED APPROACH- HON. LUFUMA





‎Minister of Defence,Honourable Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, has called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to combat illegal mining across the country.





Speaking during the Stakeholders Meeting on Illegal Mining as a threat to National Security at Army Headquarters in Lusaka, today, Mr Lufuma said collaboration between government agencies, mining firms and local communities will promote responsible resource management.





“We have witnessed explosive growth of illegal mining sites for minerals in Muchinga, North-Western, Southern, Northern, and Western Provinces, hence the need to strengthen law enforcement, community engagement and promote sustainable mining practices,” Hon Lufuma said.





Hon Lufuma highlighted that illegal mining disregards safety regulations, endangering lives, and contributing to social instability in affected communities as evidenced in some countries within the continent.





“If left unchecked, the growing illegal mining activities will erode national security, social and environmental fabrics as well as pose a significant threat to the economy of the nation through mineral externalization”, he added.





“The solutions from this meeting will empower President Hakainde Hichilema, cabinet and parliament to make decisive action in curbing illegal mining activities and enable the nation reap benefits from the mineral endowments across the country,” he noted.





‎And Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele noted that despite mining being a pillar of economic growth and revenue generation, illegal mining has turned it into a serious national security concern.





‎Lt Gen Zyeele also added that illegal mining has facilitated illicit financial flows, money laundering and cross-border smuggling.





‎He further called on stakeholders to unite for a multi-sectoral response that demands stronger regulation, better economic alternatives for vulnerable communities and enhanced capacity for law enforcement.





ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda and Senior Members of Management as a key stakeholder in revenue collection.