ILLEGAL PROCESS AT TONSE ALLIANCE FACTION, MEMBERS OF THE PATRIOTIC ADVISED TO STAY AWAY- Amb. Emmanue Mwamba

ILLEGAL PROCESS AT TONSE ALLIANCE FACTION, MEMBERS OF THE PATRIOTIC ADVISED TO STAY AWAY





LUSAKA- Friday, 23rd January 2026.



We have received numeorus requests from the media for the Patriotic Front to state its position regarding a process being done by a faction of Tonse Alliance purporting to receive nominations and pledging to hold an elective Congress at the month-end.





It must be noted that the Patriotic Front is expected to hold its National Conference in February 2026 where Presidential Aspirants who have paid a sum of K200,000 and have been accepted in accordance with the Party Constitution, will participate and contest.





This process is underway and preparations are advanced to finally hold its long awaited General Conference to pick the President of the Party.





Please note that the Patriotic Front has previously stated that activities being done by former State House official, Mr. Zumani Zimba where a grouping under him held an illegal meeting and purported to expel the Patriotic Front party led by Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon.Given Lubinda, was not a legal process as it was irregularly called and was not chaired by the Tonse Alliance Chairperson.





The subsequent actions from that grouping therefore, remain illegal, a serious violation of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by constituent parties that constituted the Tonse Alliance.





An extended formal statement will be issued.



However at the meeting held by the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front, last week, it was re-emphasised that the Patriotic Front had resolved that any organisation outside the MOU signed, structure and establishment left by the Patriotic Front President, Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, must be deemed as illegal and members across the country must be informed.





To this extent, the so called nominations and congress held by the Zumani Zimba Tonse Alliance, must be regarded as a totally non-PF activity and PF members participating in its activities risk serious sanctions from the Party.





The Party has called for the disciplinary committee to resolve all these acts of indiscipline shortly after the Kasama By-Election and the resolutions will be communicated to the country.





To the party structures and general membership, you are called upon to remain steadfast, loyal and resilient to the Party as you have done in the past when we have previously faced similar rebellion, or external and internal attacks against the Party. It is that spirit that has held the Party together. It is that spirit that will continue to hold the Party together.





Partu structures and party members are also encouraged to stay away from any illegal process or activities against being committed against the Patriotic Front so as to enjoy good standing with the Party.





God bless the Patriotic Front. God bless our country.



Issued by

Amb. Emmanue Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT