I’M ALIVE AND IN JAPAN; IT’S MY YOUNGER BROTHER WHO HAS DIED – PROF CHIRWA

Professor Clive Chirwa has shared that he alive and in Japan and that the one who has died is his younger brother, James, who headed the Zambia Co-operative Federation.

Prof Chirwa shared:

“NOTE TO ALL…..I AM STILL ALIVE. I AM IN JAPAN.

GOODDAY EVERYBODY. BUT MY YOUNG BROTHER JAMES CHIRWA HAS DIED.

SEE YOU SOON.

PROFESSOR CLIVE CHIRWA”