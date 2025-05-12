I’M AMONG THE ‘SMALL FISH’ ARRESTED – EX-ZAMMSA DG

… but not in connection with thefts of USA donated drugs

Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu says he is among the “smaller fish” arrested to divert attention following the partial forensic audit at the institution covering the period 2023-2024, when what was needed was a forensic audit covering the period 2021-2024.

United States of America Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales last Thursday announced a US $50 million or K1.4 billion cut towards medicines and medical supplies, owing to the government’s failure to stop systematic theft of the products.

He said instead of investigating supply sources or pursuing master minds behind the criminality, law enforcement officials had focused more on low level actors, which led to the arrest of a few mid-level officials.

He said more than six months into a forensic audit of the mismanagement of ZAMMSA, there was no public report about the same.

And speaking with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Nyasulu said that his arrest was not even related to the medicines, as the charge against him was talking