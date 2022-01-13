By Peter Sukwa in Chipata

EDUCATION minister Douglas Syakalima says teachers must desist from politics to avoid killing the education sector.

Syakalima also bemoaned the poor results for Eastern Province which saw the region drop to position 10 in national rankings.

During the meeting at Chipata Day Secondary School with district education officers and head teachers on Monday, Syakalima said teachers should not allow politics to play a part in education because it will kill the sector.

“I am aware that a lot of teachers were involved into politics. But you must now stop, because it will kill the education sector. I hold you dearly to my heart as teachers. You are the heart and oxygen of the country, for economic development. You should never allow again politics to enter into education because it will kill education sector,” he said.

Syakalima said the government was aware that by nature most teachers played some role in politics willingly while some it was out of fear.

He urged them to now focus on providing quality education in schools.

Syakalima said the new dawn government would not politically influence anyone adding that teachers were now free from the PF regime’s politics of intimidation.

And Syakalima expressed concern that Eastern Province did not perform well in the just announced grade 7 and 9 examination results.

He noted that the region which used to be one of best performing provinces in the country was now ranked in position 10 on the passing rate in the country.

“Eastern Province did not perform well this year in grade 7 and nine results. Eastern Province used to be second or third at national level but this year it has dropped to the bottom, at number 10 at the national level on the passing rate,” Syakalima noted.

He was optimistic the region would work extremely hard next year to get back to their normal performance by providing quality education in schools.

Syakalima is on a familiarisation tour of Eastern Province to check on the projects embarked by the Ministry of Education.