I’m disappointed PAC partnership didn’t work – Dolika Banda

I’m disappointed PAC partnership didn’t work – Dolika



ASPIRING 2026 presidential candidate Dolika Banda has expressed disappointment over the breakdown of her partnership with the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), saying efforts to build a working relationship did not succeed.



Banda revealed that while both sides had made efforts to form a strong political alliance, the collaboration ultimately did not take shape as hoped.





Appearing on HotFM yesterday, Banda explained that the main point of disagreement with PAC stemmed from constitutional requirements that had to be met before the party could hold its convention.





She pointed out that the constitutional requirements fell short of what she considered acceptable, making it difficult to move forward with the alliance.





Banda revealed that she had requested access to certain original documents that had been submitted to regulatory authorities, but said the information provided did not meet her expectations or offer the clarity she required.





She also clarified that at no point was PAC offered to her for sale, nor did she attempt to purchase the party or its presidential candidacy.





Speaking about her next steps following the breakdown with PAC, Banda expressed openness to forming new alliances but only under the right conditions.





“For me, an alliance is important and if that’s the path to building the Zambia we want, then it makes sense. But it must be an alliance grounded in shared ideologies, common values and a collective vision for the future of this country,” she said.





“If in an alliance everyone is only focused on becoming president, then that’s not good for Zambians. It might make sense if the only goal is to gain power, but if that’s the foundation of the alliance, then it’s poorly constructed and weakly serves the people.”





She firmly stated that she was not and is not a member of PAC.



Despite the fallout, Banda maintained that she respects the party’s internal structures but emphasised the importance of aligning on values and governance principles in any political partnership.





Banda further pledged to deliver meaningful and transformative change once elected as president, promising a leadership style rooted in integrity, accountability and a clear vision for Zambia’s future.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 13, 2025