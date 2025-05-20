I’M FOR HARMONY, NOT DIVISION – HH



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is preoccupied with advancing harmony among citizens, including the Church, as opposed to fomenting division.





“When you elected me into the Presidency, one of the things I was asked to address was that I should make sure that I recognise genuine church mother bodies, not others.





“My answer was very clear that I am not elected, as a child of God, to advance division. I am elected to advance unity,” he said at Times of Refreshing Ministry International Church in Choma yesterday.





The President, who was among congregants, said he will not segregate which church to worship from because they all belong to God.





The head of State pledged to continue working with religious organisations to promote God’s work.





He urged church members and Zambians at large to support each other in advancing positive endeavours.



Zambia Daily Mail