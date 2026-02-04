I’M HAPPY I LEFT PF BEFORE ALL THIS MESS – STARDY  MWALE

I’M HAPPY I LEFT PF BEFORE ALL THIS MESS – STARDY



FORMER Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairperson Stardy Mwale says he is a happy person for having left the party before the current “mess” unfolded.





On Sunday, the Given Lubinda-led PF faction expelled several MPs from the party for attending what they termed an “illegal” Tonse meeting.





In an interview, Monday, Mwale accused PF acting president Given Lubinda and Chishimba Kambwili of destroying the party.





“I still stand [with] my head up, shoulders high, because if anything, I was the first person who saw where the entire PF political life was heading to. I put down my tools as Provincial Chairperson, and Member of the Central Committee. Today I am vindicated and my reason was [PF acting president] Mr [Given] Lubinda, the way he does his politics together with Mr Chishimba Kambwili. Mr Chishimba Kambwili has become the consultant to Mr Given Lubinda, where has the friendship come from? I don’t know. But I can tell the friendship has come just to destroy PF completely. In their wisdom, it’s like they are building, but from the public perspective or public eye, is that they have destroyed PF completely. I stand to be a very happy person with natural wisdom that I left before all this big mess that is happening,” Mwale said.





“They cannot reconcile because Mr Lubinda is doing wrong things. You can only reconcile if you realise what you are doing is wrong. Then you can reconcile with people who have seen that what you are doing is wrong. As far as Mr Lubinda is concerned, his group is concerned, by the way, [as far as] a very small [group of] followers are concerned, they are doing the right things. They have no stamina in expelling [or] instilling discipline in any party officials in the PF. They have no absolute power, but unfortunately they are pretending, that’s why [Stephen] Kampyongo called them to be toothless bull-dogs. They are trying to bite when they know they have no teeth”.





Mwale charged that Lubinda was greedy and power-hungry, making him incapable of reconciling the party.





“They cannot reconcile, and like you are saying, [with] a few months remaining before the general elections, they will not reconcile. Like I have told you, Mr Lubinda is greedy, hungry for power, so he cannot give a chance for reconciliation. So I believe and I take it they will go divided even for the general elections,” he said





Further, Mwale called on all aggrieved members of the PF to join him once he announces his next move.





“For me, I am yet to make my decision known and I am just calling upon the expelled members, because all of them, they are my colleagues, all of them. We have come a long way, it is sad that they can be suspended for doing probably the right things, because we all told Mr Lubinda, ‘why are you delaying a convention?’ And this is where the problem has come from.

When I finally make a decision, I am calling upon all aggrieved members of the Patriotic Front, including those Mr Lubinda purportedly expelled, to follow me, to follow suit so that we can do the right thing and make the correct decision for the benefit of Zambians,” said Mwale.



News Diggers