I’m here to assist the President in area of politics and I’ll do it effectively…ANYONE WHO STANDS IN HH’S WAY TIFYANTHA…no apologies to make, says Ngoma

By Richard Luo in Sinda





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says anyone who stands in the way of development for the Head of State will be crushed.



During party mobilisation for Eastern Province held in Sinda on Saturday at Cisichi village, Ngoma who was in the company of party secretary general Batuke Imenda and the provincial leadership said they were not in Sinda to play games but to set the pace.



“We are here in Sinda today, tilipano ku Sinda not to play games. We are here in Sinda SG to set the pace…we are here for one individual, one man, our focus here in Sinda and Eastern Province SG, it’s only one man and that man is HH,” he said.



Ngoma said as presidential advisor his role is to help the President politically and not to help the opposition to unseat the UPND.



“Someone will say a presidential political advisor is on the podium talking this and that. No apologises to make. I am here to assist the President in the area of politics and I will do it effectively and anyone who stands in the way of HH tifyantha (we will squeeze). Anyone who stands in the way of development shall be crushed. No apologies to make. Zambia is yearning for development. Zambia is not yearning for detractors. Zambia is yearning for unity, for love and anyone who is an enemy of development we shall crush,” Ngoma said.



He also told the gathering that this is the time.



Meanwhile, provincial UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga called for love among members.



“If we have love for UPND, 2026 it will be easy for us, but if we don’t love each other it will be difficult for us in UPND to win in 2026. Let’s go and show people what UPND is doing,” he said.



Mtonga said planning evil against each other will not build the party.



“Let’s love one another, we shouldn’t be people with hidden agendas. This love should start from the top as in 2021 we got 49.3 per cent on presidential and in 2026 we want 80 per cent,” Mtonga said.



He condemned the e-government procurement system saying it has killed people in rural areas with no smart phones.



Mtonga asked the government to see how they can work it out because it hasn’t helped people.



“EGP has troubled alot here in Eastern Province for people that don’t have smart phones. EGP has killed Zambia as people in rural areas don’t know about it…” Mtonga said.



He also challenged district commissioners to help the party because once the UPND is kicked out, they will not be in those offices.



Meanwhile, Imenda encouraged members to ensure that they sell the UPND successes to their various constituencies, wards and polling stations.



“This proves enough that our party is very strong here in Eastern Province. What is important is for you ambassadors to do the same meetings in wards and polling stations. As you go back, make sure our party is strong. You need to have a message. This party is so strong. This government is so strong. It has delivered as the people have seen the works of CDF countywide,” said Mtonga. “We are lucky we have the government that has delivered and we have something to point at as development brought by this government.”



Imenda challenged members to recruit more people to UPND so that even “… the President is brought to the area the huge turnout will influence the development of the roads into tar, more secondary schools construction”.



Members flocked to Sinda from various districts of Eastern Province together with district commissioners from various districts.



CREDIT: The Mast