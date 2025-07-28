I’M JUST SURVIVING BY GOD’S GRACE BECAUSE THIS CORRUPTION CASE FINISHED ME – STARDY  MWALE

I’M JUST SURVIVING BY GOD’S GRACE BECAUSE THIS CORRUPTION CASE FINISHED ME – STARDY





FORMER Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale has lamented that court cases have finished him, leaving him “just surviving by God’s grace”.





On Friday, the state entered a nolle prosequi in a corruption matter involving Mwale and Lusaka businessman Clever Mpoha.





Commenting on the development in an interview, Mwale said he needed strength to recover what he had lost, as it was not easy to have cases running for four years.





Asked if he would remain active in politics, he said his current focus would be on his family and farming.



“We are just grateful for the nolle, we thank all those who stood with us: our able lawyers, my wife and children”.



News Diggers