I’M MEDIA CONSULTANT TO UPND, LUNGU”S FORMER AIDE AMOS CHANDA



Amos Chanda who served as a key Aide to President Edgar Lungu says he now offers consultancy to the UPND Media.



Chanda who is out of prison bial pending an appeal in one of the cases he was convicted has taken hardline against the Lungu regime he served under.



Speaking on Let the People Talk program on Tuesday, 21st April 2025, Chanda said the work environment at State House was toxic hence his decision to resign.



Below are a few highlights of what Chanda said during the interview:



How I made presidential decisions-Amos Chanda on Radio Phoenix



– I’m a consultant to the UPND media. This is part of the consultancy I do to private sector, NGOs and Embassies.



-I left because I had sharp differences with President Lungu



– I supported a business rescue for KCM and not it’s liquidation. KCM was a bad investor, no salaries paid, no contractors were paid ,huge unpaid bills to utility companies.



-Zumani Zimba must shut up. He led President Edgar Lungu to a crashing defeat. He presided over the worst campaign that resulted in humiliating defeat for President Lungu.The defeat was humiliating and he must just shut up.



– On making presidential decisions. Zambia had a one-day supply of fuel. The President was airborne.Tanzania State House called. If delay was made,the ship would not have docked. So I made a judgement call. And briefed the President later when he landed.



– the environment at State House was toxic. There was a queue of liars lined up.

-I have not broken any laws, I have not broken any my oath of office.