“I’m Not A Foreign Agent”-Denies Controversial Forensic Investigator Paul O’Sullivan.



“I’m not a foreign agent.”



These are the words of the controversial Forensic Investigator Paul O’Sullivan as he was explaining his three citizenships.





O’Sullivan is giving evidence before the SAPS Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday.



Under oath, O’Sullivan stated that in his 40 years in South Africa and he has never performed any foreign agent activities and that his loyalty is to South Africa.





O’Sullivan explained that holding multiple passports was purely for travel convenience and emphasized that he has never supported any foreign government.





He also confirmed that his NGO, Forensics for Justice, receives no foreign funding and is fully transparent about donations, which are mostly small contributions from ordinary citizens.





A major focus is his multiple citizenships including Ireland as he had Irish parents, the UK because he was boorn there, and South Africa where he was naturalised as he has been living here for over 40 years.





Under questioning, O’Sullivan said:



“I can categorically state that I have not performed any foreign agent activities in 40 years, and in fact my loyalty is to South Africa.”





When he was asked about multiple passports he said:



“It’s very easy to have foreign passports because it’s very convenient to be able to travel around the world. The multiple passports story is a convenience.”





And on foreign funding for his NGO:



“We do not receive any foreign funding… From 2015 until present, anybody can look at our accounts, most years we’re lucky if we get R100,000 in donations for a year.”





O’Sullivan’s testimony comes amid ongoing investigations into senior policing figures and allegations of corruption, including the case of former Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.