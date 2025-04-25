I’m not a praise singer or mushanina bwali -Nevers Mumba

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says the notion that he is a praise singer or mushanina bwali just because he doesn’t criticise government in public was wrong.







Dr Mumba said people should not expect him to criticise or condemn the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema publicly when his party is in an alliance with the UPND.



He revealed that he actually differs with President Hichilema and his administration sometimes when they meet to discuss national matters in private.



“We differ in our alliance and when we leave that table and we face the camera, we are a united force. We don’t agree on anything, no but you can’t belong to an army which has a general who says something different from the other general and expect to win a war. You have to be wise to convince your partners,” said Dr Mumba on the Hot FM’s Hot Seat this morning.



“In UPND alliance we have problems amongst ourselves but we are mature enough to put it within ourselves. There’s no alliance that can survive without mutual respect.



He explained that some alliances were tearing apart because there is no mutual respect within their party.





“UKA died because they were together because of the hatred they had for President Hakainde Hichilema. One thing that people don’t know about hatred is that it propels your enemy to higher heights. Tonse is gone, Tonse is unredeemable. Some of us yes we are in politics but we are still preachers, I’m a pastor and I’m a Christian and the advice I give is honest,” he explained.



Dr Mumba added that the opposition have chosen to regard him as a punching bag simply because he is a pastor.



He said most people take advantage of his cleric role as they know that it is impossible for a clergy to respond to hate.



“We need to do politics with politicians who can think reason and unite this nation and the only way they can do that is through speech and behaviour towards others,” charged Dr Mumba…https://kalemba.news/politics/im-not-a-praise-singer-or-mushanina-bwali-nevers/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 24, 2025