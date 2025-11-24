I’m not interfering in investigations against Lubinda’s attackers – Central Province PS

I’m not interfering in investigations against Lubinda’s attackers – C/Province PS

By Martin Lubasi Lubasi

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has vehemently denied allegations of interfering with the investigation into the attack on Patriotic Front acting President Given Lubinda.

Mwanakampwe has been accused by PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba that he held a clandestine meeting with suspects involved in the attack.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Lt2ZqHRaTso?si=P-QiD4X0omFiScv_

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Revelation, Mwanakampwe dismissed the allegations as baseless and