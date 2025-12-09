“I’M NOT LEAVING!” DEFIANT BIBI REFUSES PARDON DEAL



Netanyahu vows to fight on as corruption cases, global pressure, and war-crime claims pile up





Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu has delivered a thunderous message to the world: he’s not stepping aside. Speaking at a press conference in Germany, the scandal-ridden leader was asked whether he’d accept a full presidential pardon in exchange for quitting politics. His answer was blunt and instantaneous: “No.”





Netanyahu laughed off the speculation, insisting that his fate will be decided “by the voters, not the legal system.” Yet the pressure around him is intensifying. President Isaac Herzog, who holds the power to pardon him, says he will weigh the idea “seriously,” while allies abroad add fuel to the fire.





U.S. President Donald Trump has loudly demanded all charges be scrapped, but Israeli officials are determined not to appear as if they’re taking cues from America.





Bibi faces three sprawling corruption cases involving luxury gifts, media influence, and telecom favours on top of growing international allegations of war-crime violations.





Still, the veteran leader insists it’s business as usual in Jerusalem and the cigars aren’t going out anytime soon.