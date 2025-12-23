“I’m Not of African Descent. I’m American”- Rapper Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy recently sparked a lively discussion on social media with his unique perspective on identity and heritage, specifically around the topic of Black people identifying as African-American. The Love & Hip Hop alum shared in a video that, for him, the label “African-American” doesn’t resonate as much as a connection to U.S. soil. He explained that his roots feel grounded in America, rather than the “African” identity that many in the Black community embrace.

It’s worth noting that identity is deeply personal, and Trick Daddy’s stance isn’t a critique of others who may feel differently but rather a reflection of his own connection to his birthplace.In his words, “I’m trying to figure out how ‘Afro’ get in front of my motherf***ing race,” Trick Daddy declared as a proud Miami native. “I ain’t never been to Afro-ca. I have never been to Africa. Afro or Africa. Never been there. I’m not from Africa. I was born and raised in Goulds, Florida. I was born in Goulds, raised in Liberty City in the Pork-N-Beans projects. Ain’t never went to Africa, ain’t thinking about going there. And I heard it’s a beautiful place, yes. And I know it’s the motherland, yes. But not my mother, not her mother, and not her mother’s mother, that ain’t their land. Americans’ real true land is right here, on U.S. soils.”

Trick Daddy’s comments touch on a broader conversation about identity and what it means to be Black in America. For him, the connection to the African-American term doesn’t feel as personal, and he’s vocal about rooting his heritage in the United States.

Elsewhere in social media, Trick Daddy has also addressed other hot-button topics, one of which is his rumored attendance at Diddy’s infamous parties. Recently, he shut down those rumors in a fiery statement, threatening to slap anyone who brings up the “freak-off” gatherings, insisting he never attended them.

True to form, Trick Daddy continues to make waves with his bold opinions on everything from identity to female rappers. He recently voiced admiration for GloRilla and defended Sexyy Red, whom he felt deserved more recognition at recent award shows. In the case of Black identity, however, Trick Daddy’s stance feels more personal and thoughtful, reflecting a nuanced take on a complex topic.