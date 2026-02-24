I’M NOT POMPOUS – KALABA



CITIZENS First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has branded the ruling UPND as a “failed project”, urging voters to critically examine the credentials of those seeking the presidency.





“I am not pompous, I am principled,” Kalaba says as he appeals to Zambians to “dump the UPND”.



Speaking on LAKA FM Radio in Lusaka, Kalaba accused the UPND government of favouring foreign companies over local entrepreneurs, particularly in the mining sector.





“Zambians must avoid costly experiments such as UPND. They gave tax holidays to foreigners while locals got nothing. That is wrong,” he charged.





Kalaba cited challenges facing Zambians including persistent poverty and lack of incentives for local businesses; unemployment and underemployment, especially among youth; poor power supply; agricultural struggles with farmers unable to access affordable fertiliser and civil service hardships, particularly in rural areas where allowances are inadequate.





“Under CF, public workers will be prioritised. I know the woes of public workers because I was a civil servant for 10 years,” he said.





Kalaba promised a 100% basic pay hardship allowance for rural civil servants to encourage retention and service delivery.





On agriculture, he vowed to recapitalise the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia to produce fertiliser locally.





“We want farmers to access ample subsidised fertiliser. We want farmers to be dignified, not beggars,” Kalaba declared.





He also criticised the government’s handling of energy, alleging that the UPND is importing electricity as a campaign gimmick.



“Zambians must not be cheated regarding the temporary restoration of power six months before polls. Once elections are over, blackouts will return,” Kalaba warned.





He further promised reforms in governance, insisting that ministers under his administration would declare interests before engaging in business with the government.





“Zambia has been hijacked by government officials masquerading as businessmen. That will end under CF,” Kalaba said.



Meanwhile, Kalaba emphasised industrial revival, calling for Zambia to return to assembling vehicles in Livingstone and bicycles in Chipata while promoting food processing and value addition for exports.





“Stop calling people illegal miners. We will make illegal miners very legal,” he added.



Rejecting calls for opposition amalgamation solely to oust UPND, Kalaba insisted on a clear post-UPND agenda.





“This thing of saying let’s amalgamate and remove UPND is not good. We must agree on what happens next,” he said.



Kalaba urged voters to judge him by his record as minister of foreign affairs.





“My record speaks for itself. I am not pompous. I am principled,” said Kalaba, appealing to Zambians to “dump the UPND” and embrace CF’s vision of dignity, empowerment and economic revival.



The Magnet