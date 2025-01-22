I’m not quiet but just working in the background – Hamududu



PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says he has not been quiet over national matters but has been working and offering checks and balances in the background.





In an interview with Kalemba yesterday, Hamududu stated that the public should not expect him and his party to do politics the usual way of criticising government policies anymore as he is now part of the UPND alliance.





The opposition leader disclosed that his purported silence is as a result of his party’s partnership with the ruling party of which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is yet to be signed between the two parties.



He however stated that just because his cristicism is never aired or communicated all over social media doesn’t mean he doesn’t criticise government in the background.





“We are concluding our alliance partnership with the UPND. I’m not quiet. There’s a structure within the alliance and soon there will be an official way to sign a memorandum of understanding. We won’t be doing politics the way we have been doing.”





“If there is a problem, we will be talking in the background because you can’t criticise an alliance in the public. You have to work in the background, you can’t provide checks and balances in the public. An alliance operates in a way that it cannot criticise its own alliance,” said Hamududu.



He added that citizens will soon see the value that the PNUP will provide to the UPND stating that the party is happy to make the decision of officially joining the ruling party.



“You will see the value we will create in the alliance and we are very happy to make that decision,” he added.





Meanwhile, Hamududu stated that the economy cannot change overnight, urging Zambians to be patient with the UPND administration as it works on rebuilding the economy.





Just last November, Hamududu was part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage to Chief Matanda’s area in Mansa where he declared his support for President Hichilema’s candidature in the incoming 2026 general election.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 22, 2025