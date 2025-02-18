I’m Not Worried About Losing My Job – Amorim

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that he is not concerned about his job security following another disappointing performance against Tottenham.

The Red Devils suffered their eighth Premier League defeat under the Portuguese manager on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat against a struggling and depleted Tottenham side.

The defeat was enough to see the club slump to 15th on the Premier League log to pile pressure on Amorim, who has struggled to arrest the slide at Old Trafford.

The former Sporting Lisbon coach said he is worried about the club’s position on the table, and not his position despite the team’s poor form.

He said: “I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media thinks about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.

“The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident in my work and I just want to win games.

“The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.”

Amorim admitted that Alejandro Garnacho’s miss was the turning point of the game as their poor goalscoring record continues.

He said: “It was the difference of the game, they scored and we didn’t. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn’t.”

He has urged his players to move on from the loss and ensure they fight back against Everton on Saturday.

“I think the best thing is to forget the past. Don’t focus on the schedule, don’t focus on the moment, don’t focus on the context. It’s just work during the week and prepare the game. Then is the next game and we will try to win the game.”

Amad Diallo is Manchester United’s top scorer in the Premier League with six goals followed by Bruno Fernandes, who has scored five goals.

Their two strikers, Rasmus Hoijlund, and Joshua Zirkzee have scored five goals between them in 45 combined appearances in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United have scored 28 goals in 25 Premier League matches this season – a rate of 1.12 goals-per-game.

Only four teams in the division – Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester and Everton – have scored fewer.

Amorim has managed 21 matches since joining United. He has won nine, drawn three and lost nine of those matches, giving him a win rate of 43%.

That is the lowest of any permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 over their first 21 matches in charge, with Louis van Gaal (48%) the next lowest.

United’s tally of 29 points from 25 matches is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season.