I’m one of Zambia’s finest singers but UPND ignores me – Kings Malembe



RHUMBA gospel singer Kings Mumbi Malembe Malembe says he counts himself on the A list of the country’s vocalists but complains that the UPND pays no attention to his skills and talent.





The horase-voiced musician cries that ruling party does not invite him to perform at their events.



Kings who was at point some point declared himself son of the Edgar Lungu house feels the UPND had been sidelining him from attending their events simply because he was affiliated with the PF years ago.





“Have you ever seen me at any government function? I’m sure, I’m one of the finest singers in Zambia, the records are there. The UPND have not been able to have me on their rallies because I was PF,” said Kings.





During PF’s time in power, Kings and other musicians sang praises for the party and overlooked the corruption and violence that many Zambians complained about.



He was part of the Christians for Lungu group that declared the former president as God’s chosen leader.





But after PF lost the 2021 elections, Kings has struggled to fit in as he has found himself in a musical drought with the ruling party seemingly not willing to book him for a political hit song.



Even on social media, where he occasionally goes live to air his views on different things, Kings claims that UPND supporters still remind him of his PF past as if his hoarse voice alone is enough to erase years of political gospel.





“Even when I go live they tell me I’m a PF,” he lamented.



Kings has now urged government to move beyond partisan lines and embrace all Zambians, including himself.





“It’s important for us to transition from being party leaders to national leaders because now they took over power and it was very important at that stage for us to be seen as Zambians not as PF,” he said.





“When you become a leader, you are a leader for everyone. Let’s not look at people because of the party they belong to. It’s important for us to transition from being party leaders to national leaders,” stated Kings.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 1, 2025