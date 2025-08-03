I’M OPEN TO ADVISING HH ON NATIONAL WEALTH CREATION – PROF CHIRWA
RENOWNED Engineer and Academician Professor Clive Chirwa says he is open to working with President Hakainde Hichilema as the Government Engineer General Advisor (GEGA), a position he proposes should be constitutionally established at State House.
Prof Chirwa argues that the current presidential advisors are not wealth creators but merely “recyclers,” and that only an engineering-focused advisor could provide the President with actionable strategies to build national wealth.
Meanwhile, Prof Chirwa said he thinks decision makers in government do not want to work with him because they fear that he might have presidential ambitions, a notion he dismissed.
And Prof Chirwa says Zambian university degrees are inferior degrees that you get when you fail to get an honours degree in the western world.
News Diggers
Chirwa, though learned in technical works, he is a failure in reality. The late Michael Sata was approached by the same buffoon, and Michael accepted to get advice from him and to cement that, Michael employed him as a key man to revamp the railways, but what came out was a total failure and disgrace and the King cobra had no option but fired the buffoon. Some of these applicants for Posts
You dont have to have a dedicated government position to give ideas. If you have the country at heart you can still give the government proposals and various ideas on wealth creation through established channels.
Professor Clive Chirwa, you don’t realize your potential. You don’t have to be an advisor. You are Presidential Material.
The country is yawning for people like you…and you want to be a Hamasaka , or a Ngoma.
Don’t disappoint me ba Professor. You have what it takes to take this country to a higher level.
You are the people need at the helm.
Not these incompetents with secret agenda
For Power.
In England, Chirwa, though learned, could only work well under close supervision or in a well set chain and team working with other innovative people. But leave or set Chirwa for self supervision, nothing will come out. Even a mere trade test holder can do or come out with better results. Chirwa just uses his name, (as aprofessor from England), but what we need as a nation are not names but convincing developmental observable outcomes. HH our president, is showing us very convincing observable developmental outcomes. In other words, We are already convinced that he has at the moment very good reliable and enough local and international advisors. Historically and socially, reliable advisors, are those identified by the one who needs advice., but majority of those who request or apply to become advisors are usually snakes, they come with different personal agendas.
“And Prof Chirwa says Zambian university degrees are inferior degrees that you get when you fail to get an honours degree in the western world.”
Thank you Chirwa on this one…I was told like that in UK.This is the reason why Zambians are still very far behind