I’M OPEN TO ADVISING HH ON NATIONAL WEALTH CREATION – PROF CHIRWA





RENOWNED Engineer and Academician Professor Clive Chirwa says he is open to working with President Hakainde Hichilema as the Government Engineer General Advisor (GEGA), a position he proposes should be constitutionally established at State House.





Prof Chirwa argues that the current presidential advisors are not wealth creators but merely “recyclers,” and that only an engineering-focused advisor could provide the President with actionable strategies to build national wealth.





Meanwhile, Prof Chirwa said he thinks decision makers in government do not want to work with him because they fear that he might have presidential ambitions, a notion he dismissed.





And Prof Chirwa says Zambian university degrees are inferior degrees that you get when you fail to get an honours degree in the western world.



