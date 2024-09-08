‘I`M PATRIOTIC’ ….l HAVE NEVER ABANDONED THE FLAG – MUZALA



RUNNER Muzala Samukoga says he is a patriotic Zambian and that his decision to use his kit sponsor’s trademark during the Diamond League has been taken out of context.



Various social media platforms went ablaze suggesting that the Paris 2024 Games 400m bronze medalist had abandoned the Zambian flag during the recent Diamond League in Rome which he won with a time of 43.99 seconds.



Speaking live on his Facebook Page on Tuesday night,Samukoga said he had not abandoned the Zambian flag as people claimed.



“I have never abandoned the Zambian flag. I am a proud Zambian. I don’t know where the news that I abandoned the flag came from. The reason I put those Adidas symbols is because they are my sponsors. I hope this is clear. I have never and will never abandon the flag. Thank you so much yo those who understood and those who missed what that meant,” Samukoga said.



He explained that he represents Adidas in individual races such as the Diamond League, World Challenge, Golden Continental Tour, Silver Continental Tour, and Bronze Continental Tour.



In athletics, we have five championships, which include the Olympics , World Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Senior African Championships, and in these competitions, you have to represent your country. That is a national duty. You have to put on that Zambian jersey with pride. The attire is written Zambia either in front or at the back,” he said.



Samukoga is also the reigning Commonwealth Games 400m champion and an African Silver medalist.



“When I go for national duty, I always do the right thing. I have a contract with Adidas. I don’t want to talk about my stuff. I have been working with Adidas for two years now.



“I always do what my sponsors ask me to do. When I go for the Diamond League, World Challenge, Golden Continental Tour, Silver Continental Tour and Bronze Continental Tour, these are individual races, I represent Adidas. I am from Zambia but competing in an individual event, he said.



He said it was said that people misinterpreted his post to have abandoned the Zambian flag.



“It’s sad people rush to conclusions without asking what the post meant. In those completions, I have a contract. It’s not a national duty. During introductions and on the official results, the flag is always there.



“Have you ever seen Patson Daka wear a Zambian jersey during Leicester City matches? At such competitions, I don the Adidas gear because I am contracted and get paid,” he explained.



By Godfrey Dube

Credit : Times of Zambia