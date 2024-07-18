I’m PF president until 2028 – Miles Sampa

I’m PF president until 2028 – Miles

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction president Miles Sampa has reiterated that he is the party’s president until 2028.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Sampa stated that according to the PF constitution, whoever is elected as president of the party through a general conference gets a five year term.

He however said if the party decides that it wants him out through another general conference then he may have no choice but to do what the people demand.

“An extraordinary general conference was held on 24th October 2023 and that’s the only way a president is elected through a general conference in the PF constitution and whoever wins has five years term,” shared Sampa.

“Therefore, Miles Sampa is president of the PF until 2028 but if the party wants another conference, I will do what it wants.”

He added that his focus is now on uniting the party by bringing back the lost sheep.

“PF is disunited, PF is bigger than an individual, we are bound together by the love of the party. I will do everything possible to unite the country. We must put our party first in whatever we do to build the PF party, we love the party so we have to build it,” he said.

When asked to disclose what he discussed with former president Edgar Lungu when they met a few weeks ago, Sampa stated that the two did not have any other discussion apart from sharing a light moment.

“I feel lighter after meeting ECL. We chatted for three hours, we had a lot to catch up, we had not spoken in three years, he was my president and I was his mayor. The visit was just a brother visiting a brother. We were just talking, joking and laughing, I feel lighter because there’s nothing heavy between us. The gate is open, if he needs me, he can call me, if I need him, I can him,” explained Sampa.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, July 18, 2024