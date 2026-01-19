‎I’m ready to forego presidential ambitions for opposition unity – Kambwili



‎… I’ve met justice Chibesakunda, Aka who are not happy with country’s tribal trajectory



‎PF central committee member Chishimba Kambwili says he has met several elders, including retired former chief justice Lombe Chibesakunda and Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, among others, who are not happy with the tribal trajectory the country is on under the UPND administration.



‎And Kambwili said he is ready to forego his own presidential ambitions to achieve opposition unity in the country ahead of the August 13 general elections.



