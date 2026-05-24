I’m running as your Independent Kabwata MP to remove and scatter the cartel that’s been eating your jobs and contracts for 5 years – you need a fighter- Hon. Mainda Simataa

By Hon. Mainda Simataa

I’m running as your Independent Kabwata MP to remove and scatter the cartel that’s been eating your jobs and contracts for 5 years – you need a fighter👇🏽





For 5 years I watched the cartel share among themselves hundreds of job opportunities and CDF projects meant for you – nursing, teaching jobs etc – ala these people’s family, friends and few singers enjoyed!





Shockingly, they even deprived the majority of their very own members who’ve promised to show them the buttocks of a snake come voting day on 13 August.





I am here to serve you. Use me as your vessel to break that cycle of selfishness that has deprived you of proper development and empowerment in your life.





Remember, as an Independent candidate I’m not answerable to anyone except you the people who vote for me, and that’s one thing the curtail fears the most, an MP they cannot control. They tried. They failed. And I’m still standing tall.



#IncomingKabwataMP