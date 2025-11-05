“I’m scared of marriage” -Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy opens up on fear of losing wealth in divorce

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has opened up about his fear of getting married, revealing that the financial risk involved in divorce is one of his biggest worries.

Speaking in a chat with Habby Forex, the music producer admitted that the idea of losing half of his hard-earned wealth in a divorce settlement terrifies him.

He said:

“You will see someone that has worked all his life and now has to split his money because of divorce. I’m actually scared of those things. The money I have is for my generation.”

Don Jazzy explained that his fears are based on real-life stories of men who lost significant assets after separation, especially those without prenuptial agreements.

He also revealed that while he has dated in the past, he’s currently single and waiting for the right person.

“I’ve actually dated before. Currently, I’m single. I’m scared, though God’s time is the best. I just want the right person, even though I’m not sure if I’m the right person for somebody’s daughter,” he added.