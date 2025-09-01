I’M VERY SORRY TO YOU ZAMBIANS…Bob Sichinga apologises for supporting HH/UPND

I’M VERY SORRY – BOB SICHINGA
…Sichinga apologises for supporting HH, UPND
They don’t deserve my support or the support of Zambians
UPND and Hichilema had totally failed the people of Zambia
The current mess under HH and UPND is not what Zambians voted for.
THE new government that will be elected next year should not betray Zambians like President Hakainde Hichilema has, Robert Sichinga has said.
Sichinga, a former minister of commerce, trade and industry, said his trust in Hichilema before the 2021 general elections had…
So Sichinga thinks that his support for UPND was crucial for what? He had no party nor following with only one vote if at all he even went out on that day to vote. 2.8 million people voted for UPND. This kind of behaviour of self importance is appalling.
Tell us what you can do differently not what HH did no do.All these old men got used to eating free money.Now it’s not happening anymore they are outside.It really pains them.They very bitter.Its good that this is coming from a tribes man.
This is the problem with Robert Sichinga. He doesn’t even know that his time is over; he is a finished politician; very old and senile and grumpy. This is the old man that was sitting on the fence and thought PF would win the 2021 election. Don’t be fooled, Sichinga never campaigned for UPND, he a lying old man!
Indeed, the man never supported UPND under President HH, so he can only mislead those who don’t know. This is the man who has been against UPND and President HH from the time he left UPND, but today he wants to cheat Zambians that he ever supported UPND, it’s really laughable. Please, Mr. Sichinga, if you have nothing to say, please keep quiet instead of making false claims.
Robert Sichinga expected ka position when UPND won election and this maybe the source of his bitterness. The fact is that HH and UPND have achieved a lot during the past four years and nothing will stop them from winning next year election. Robert Sichinga is only one person and the impact of him not supporting UPND now is almost nothing. Many Zambians are with UPND and HH due to numerous achievements made so far. At his age he learn to be reasonable and avoid bitterness.