IMF PRAISES ZAMBIA’S PRUDENT PUBLIC SPENDING AND COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVE GROWTH





By: Justin Banda



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised government for its prudent and well-targeted approach to public spending, highlighting its commitment to fiscal discipline and inclusive growth.





Featuring on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Eric Lautier, the IMF Resident Representative for Zambia, offered a positive assessment of the country’s economic performance. He emphasized that government has successfully maintained a balanced expenditure framework, ensuring that resources are strategically directed toward key priority sectors.





Mr. Lautier noted that public spending has been effectively channelled into critical areas such as social protection, healthcare, education, and capital investment. This targeted allocation, he said, reflects Zambia’s strong commitment to fostering inclusive development and improving the quality of life for its citizens.





He further commended government for its steady progress in debt restructuring, describing the consensus reached with multiple stakeholders on revised terms as a significant milestone. According to Mr. Lautier, this development marks an important step toward restoring long-term debt sustainability and enhancing Zambia’s macroeconomic stability.





In addition, Mr. Lautier acknowledged notable improvements in transparency and accountability in public financial management. He stressed that these reforms are vital for building public trust, strengthening governance, and boosting investor confidence in Zambia’s economic future.





The IMF’s endorsement comes amid Zambia’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its fiscal position and implement structural reforms under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. These measures are aimed at entrenching macroeconomic stability, restoring debt sustainability, and promoting inclusive growth across the country.

