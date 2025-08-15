IMF SAYS ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY HAS IMPROVED BUT POVERTY LEVELS REMAIN HIGH





INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund executive director for Zambia says Zambia’s economy has stabilized, with average per capita income growth of about 2 percent over 2022–24, supported by continued reform efforts.





Inflationary pressures are gradually subsiding. In 2024, real GDP growth is estimated at 4 percent well above earlier projections underpinned by stronger mining and services performance and prioritizing electricity access to productive sectors.





The authorities’ commitment to reform is yielding dividends: macroeconomic stability is improving, fiscal consolidation is progressing, and reserve buffers are strengthening.





However, poverty and inequality remain high, and the economic outlook is vulnerable to external shocks, climate events, and domestic political pressures ahead of the 2026 elections.